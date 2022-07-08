Get the OnePlus Nord N200 for Just $172, a $68 Discount

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

It's not Apple or Samsung, but the OnePlus Nord N200 Android smartphone has a lot of the same perks without the price tag. OnePlus's Nord range is sold mainly in Europe, but the N200 is a well-specced budget 5G phone that was previously exclusive to T-Mobile in the US.

Amazon Save $68 on OnePlus' Nord N200 unlocked 5G phone on Amazon today. Its large 5,000-mAh battery can be charged fast, and its 90Hz display ensures smooth navigation. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor.

This phone comes with 64GB of built-in storage that can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card, and it has 4GB of RAM. Its 13-megapixel triple camera system includes a macro lens, and a fingerprint side mount allows you to unlock your phone without touching the screen.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Nord N200, but OnePlus has maintained a spot on our best Android phones list for a few years with its higher-end offerings.