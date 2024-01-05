Get the Newest M3 MacBook Pro for $200 off the Apple Store Price

The latest version of Apple's most powerful laptop, the MacBook Pro, was just introduced around Halloween. Despite having the latest and greatest M3 chip, it's already discounted, however. While it currently goes for nearly $1,600 at the Apple Store (and $1,550 at Amazon), this $150 coupon discounts it down to $1,400, which brings it back down to its lowest price to date.

If you're not familiar with the M3 chip, it's Apple's top CPU dog, with better performance and revamped graphics architecture. Targeted pros looking to do graphical editing and rendering work, the M3 is built on a smaller die than its predecessor, which means it's faster and more power-efficient.

As for the screen, it's not as big as the 16-inch version, but it's still a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display, with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and 600 nits of sustained brightness. That's enough to work even with indirect sunlight, and the smaller size and light weight means you can carry it with you wherever you go. As such, it's a perfect laptop for professionals who need to be on the move regularly.

Of course, the one downside is that Apple still insists on not putting a lot of RAM on its MacBooks, so you only get 8GB on a machine that really should have more. While you do get a decent 512GB of storage, we'd rather have the RAM (you can always attach an external drive or use the cloud for more files).

Even so, if you want one of the best MacBooks Apple has to offer, then this deal that gives you $150 off is great, just remember to use the on-screen coupon. Also, be sure to check out some of these other MacBook deals if you're looking for something different.