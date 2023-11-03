Get the New Fire TV 4K Max and a Blink Video Doorbell for Just $65 in This Pre-Black Friday Deal

Amazon's streaming devices and a video doorbells make for a great smart home pairing, especially for those already invested in the Amazon Alexa ecosystem. The 2023 Fire TV 4K Max is easily Amazon's best Fire TV Stick, and while the Blink Video Doorbell isn't as high-end as the Ring Video Doorbell, it's still a solid device for the price. And right now Prime members can grab both for just $65 rather than $120, a saving of almost 50%.

Amazon's Fire TV 4K Max is jam-packed with features and super speedy, making it one of the best streaming devices you can find. Beyond running at 4K, it also supports HDR10 Plus for better contrast and color reproduction, can use Wi-Fi 6E for a more stable connection and will give you access to Amazon's cloud gaming service Luna,, although you'll have to grab the Luna controller separately for $70. It also has a powerful 2.0 GHz quad-core processor to make navigating apps smoother, as well as 16 GB of storage, double what you'd find on the standard Fire TV 4K, which means you can store more content and games.

As for the Blink Video Doorbell, while it doesn't have some of the fancier features of the Ring Video Doorbell, it still has a great 1080p capture resolution and frame rate of up to 30fps. You can set your own alert zones and notification settings, which is great for controlling how often you are buzzed about movement, and you can view the live feed at any time or save clips to the cloud with a Blink subscription. If you punt for the extra Sync 2 Module, which will cost you $35, you can store clips locally instead. Setup is relatively easy since the Blink Video Doorbell runs on two AA batteries, so you don't have to worry about setting up wires if you aren't familiar with it, although you can certainly run it wired, too.