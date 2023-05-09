Get the Google Pixel Watch for $60 Less With This Deal

There are a lot of smartwatch options out there, and while the Apple Watch remains a top pick for a lot of people, if you're a fan of Android, you can't beat the Google Pixel Watch.

This solid Apple Watch alternative is our favorite Android smartwatch for 2023 -- and you can find some pretty great Pixel Watch deals right now. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and the Google Store are offering a $50 discount on the Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch, bringing the price to $300. However, Wellbots it currently sweetening the deal with an extra $10 off -- just use promo code NEW10 at checkout, and you can snag one for just $290, which is the lowest price we've seen.

The Google Pixel Watch is sleek and stylish, with a 41mm OLED screen. But it's packed with helpful features, too. From a range of health sensors including an ECG app and blood-oxygen tracking, to contactless payments through Google Wallet, on-wrist notifications, scratch- and water-resistance for durability and more, this watch is a powerhouse. It even won a CNET Editors' Choice Award last year. And you don't need a Pixel phone to use this smartwatch -- it's compatible with all current Android phones.

It's worth noting that the battery life on this smartwatch isn't as strong as other options out there, so expect to charge your Pixel Watch every day, especially if you use GPS features or sleep tracking. However, if that doesn't deter you, it's an excellent smartwatch. You'll also get six months of Fitbit Premium included when you buy.

