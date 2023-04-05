Best Solar Companies Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: Expert Advice Cordless Vacuums: Top Choices BenQ HT2060 Projector Review Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Best Internet Providers Google Drive: No Limits Dish Soap Spray
Get the Fyra 12 Pizza Oven at Ooni for Just $297 (Save $52)

Make delicious 12-inch stone-baked pizzas at home with this portable wood pellet oven.

Adrian Marlow
The Ooni Fyra 12 pizza oven is displayed against a green background.
Pizza ovens have remained popular for years -- and it's not hard to see why, since fresh pizza is a perennial favorite for many. If you want to cook it yourself and use your favorite ingredients, there are smaller, portable options these days that make it easier than ever to upgrade from delivery. Ooni is offering 15% off the Fyra 12 pizza oven when you use code FYRA15 at checkout. That's a $52 discount that drops the price from $349 to just $297. This deal is available now through May 14, while supplies last.

One great thing about this oven is that if you have sudden cravings, this wood-pellet burning oven takes just 15 minutes to reach 950 degrees. Once your 12-inch pizza is inside, it'll be done in as little as 60 seconds, depending on your preferences. According to Ooni, you should be able to make about 10 pizzas in this oven using about 2.5 pounds of pellets. 

The Fyra 12 weighs just 22 pounds and it's portable, with a carrying bag and cover (sold separately) for easy transport and storage. You can also safely cook other types of food in this oven, which makes it a versatile accessory to have on camping trips or when hanging out with friends and family in your backyard. Just make sure you only use this oven outdoors.  

