Get the Cubii Under-Desk Elliptical for $148 Off Right Now at QVC
This compact elliptical can be used while sitting. It's currently deeply discounted at QVC.
No matter what your fitness goals for 2024 might be, sitting is a part of life. Whether that's due to a busy desk job or you enjoy watching movies, sitting doesn't have to necessarily mean you're sedentary, thanks to handy home exercise equipment like the Cubii Groove compact seated elliptical, currently on sale for $170 at QVC. The deal includes shipping and the mat that goes underneath it for added stability. It's discounted from $318, making the savings $148 off the regular price. Plus, new customers to QVC can get an additional 15% off with offer code WELCOME15 at checkout with a purchase of $35 or more.
The Cubbi Groove compact seated elliptical is lightweight at just 19 pounds and has a carry handle, so it's easy to cart around from room to room as needed. It offers 10 levels of resistance and a display to track stride, calories, active time, distance and RPM. It's a little over 22 by 17 inches, with a height of 10.2 inches, so it's designed to easily fit under a desk or table. Small but mighty, it supports up to 300 pounds.
Whether you're recovering from an injury or just want to stay active while working, this little piece of home exercise equipment is exclusive to QVC until May, but the deal won't last that long. It's usually marked down to $206, so to get this extra discount, act fast, as QVC extra discount pricing fluctuates a lot.
