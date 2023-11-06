X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Get the Big-Screen Thrill Anywhere With $150 Off This Anker Nebula Projector

This pre-Black Friday deal gets you an Anker Nebular solar projector for just $350 -- a whopping $150 off.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
Anker Nebula Solar Projector
Anker/CNET

Enjoying the big screen experience is pretty easy at home because you just need a wall and a projector, but things get more complicated out and about. There are plenty of portable projector screens to be had, but you're going to need a portable projector as well. Like this Anker Nebula Solar projector, yours right now with $150 off.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

This projector would normally sell for around $500 but if you enter the discount code EBFD2131 that price falls to to just $350. That's a pre-Black Friday saving of a full 30% but that the code won't work forever and the best way to lock the price in is to get your order in soon, before it's too late. 

See at Amazon

As you'd expect, the projector is portable so you can take it anywhere, but that doesn't mean that you're limited in screen size. This thing can throw an image up to 120 inches large with a 1080p HDR10 image supported. The built-in 3W speakers are there if you need them, while the built-in Android TV support means all of your favorite streaming apps and services are present and correct without any external sticks or boxes.

The built-in battery can provide up to three hours of use from a single charge. That should be more than enough for all but the longest of movies and plenty of time to binge-watch that new TV show. 

Other features include a built-in stand to help you get the right projection angle and a number of connections including USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI plus Bluetooth for wireless audio.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image