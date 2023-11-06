Get the Big-Screen Thrill Anywhere With $150 Off This Anker Nebula Projector

Enjoying the big screen experience is pretty easy at home because you just need a wall and a projector, but things get more complicated out and about. There are plenty of portable projector screens to be had, but you're going to need a portable projector as well. Like this Anker Nebula Solar projector, yours right now with $150 off.

This projector would normally sell for around $500 but if you enter the discount code EBFD2131 that price falls to to just $350. That's a pre-Black Friday saving of a full 30% but that the code won't work forever and the best way to lock the price in is to get your order in soon, before it's too late.

As you'd expect, the projector is portable so you can take it anywhere, but that doesn't mean that you're limited in screen size. This thing can throw an image up to 120 inches large with a 1080p HDR10 image supported. The built-in 3W speakers are there if you need them, while the built-in Android TV support means all of your favorite streaming apps and services are present and correct without any external sticks or boxes.

The built-in battery can provide up to three hours of use from a single charge. That should be more than enough for all but the longest of movies and plenty of time to binge-watch that new TV show.

Other features include a built-in stand to help you get the right projection angle and a number of connections including USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI plus Bluetooth for wireless audio.