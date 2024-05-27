Get The Best Deal Ever on Apple's Latest iPad, Now at $329 for Memorial Day Weekend

Apple's iPads are well-known to be some of the best tablets around, and the entry-level iPad is a solid option, especially when you can find it at a discount. Apple recently slashed its price after the debut of the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, and now Amazon's Memorial Day sale has shrunk it even further. Place your iPad order today and you'll pay just $329 for the 64GB model -- a new record low for the device.

Apple's 10th-gen iPad offers pretty much everything the typical person would want in a tablet. There are a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an improved 12-megapixel camera, better speakers and the A14 Bionic chip for faster performance. It's also swapped to USB-C. This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as Center Stage, which makes it excellent for video calling. The higher-capacity variant is also seeing modest savings, with $25 off the 256GB model.

It's worth noting that this iPad is not compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 or the new Apple Pencil Pro, so you'll have to use the first-gen model and a USB-C dongle or grab the USB-C Pencil, both of which are sold separately. That said, our main gripe with this iPad was the cost over the older (but still functional) ninth-gen model -- but this price cut solves that problem.

