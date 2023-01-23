Get Super Bowl-Ready With Up to $250 Off Amazon Fire TV Models

Looking for a new 4K TV ahead of the Super Bowl? Amazon has kicked off a timely sale on its own Fire TV lineup of televisions with . A variety of models and sizes are on sale with prices starting at $260. Select deals are also being .

The flagship TV in the sale is Amazon's latest Fire TV Omni QLED. This 65-inch set from late 2022 is from its usual $800 asking price, marking a return to its all-time low price. This Fire TV has a 4K quantum dot display, and boasts the best resolution of any Amazon TV to date. It also supports Dolby Vision IQ, as well as HDR10 Plus Adaptive, HDR10 and HLG for vibrant colors and deep, rich blacks. It has adaptive brightness, too, which uses a built-in sensor to automatically optimize the brightness based on the lighting in the room for the best viewing experience. It even has a new "ambient experience" mode, which converts the TV into a digital picture frame and bulletin board you can customize with personal photos, convenient Alexa widgets and a selection of free artwork.

The original Fire TV Omni Series is also included in Amazon's latest sale if you don't need the top-of-the-range model. Prices now for the 43-inch screen with larger options seeing as much as $250 off. While they don't have the same display features as the newer QLED model, they still offer a 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa voice control.

Amazon's 2021 4-Series TV represents the most affordable option in the sale with the 43-inch model . Though it lacks some fancier features like Dolby Vision or hands-free Alexa, it's still one of the best budget TVs today and we found that it offers a bright screen and a solid picture for gaming. The 55-inch size is also on sale for $400.