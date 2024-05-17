Get Summer-Ready With Up to 50% Off Greenworks Outdoor Tools for Memorial Day

It might not quite be Memorial Day just yet, but that hasn't stopped retailers from starting to share their early Memorial Day deals, with Amazon among the first to get the ball rolling. And if you're planning to have a garden party, now's the time to start getting ready with some huge discounts available on Greenworks outdoor tools. Take advantage of one of these discounts and you'll save up to 50% off, but act fast, these prices won't be here for long.

There are a lot of discounts included in this brand-new sale, and with two pages of deals, we can't possibly get into all of them. But we're calling out a few bargains below, including some notable lawn mower deals, to help you get your yard in shape.

If it's a new lawn mower you need, this Greenworks 40-volt option would normally sell for around $300 but is now 25% off, bringing the price down to just $225. It comes with a battery and charger, and that same battery is compatible with a ton of different tools. You'll get around 45 minutes of runtime per charge, which is enough for most home lawns.

And it isn't often you get the chance to save half off anything, so it's worth noting that this Greenworks cordless power cleaner can be had for just $100 right now, down from the usual $200 (natch). It comes with a number of accessories, including two batteries and a charger, and it even has a handy microfiber cleaning glove for a streak-free car clean.

Remember that all these deals are currently offered as limited-time discounts, which means they won't be available long. The good news? None of them require any extra steps, so there are no on-screen coupons or discount codes required here.