Get Starz for $3 a Month Right Now With This New Deal

Power Book II: Ghost returns to Starz on June 7, and if you're planning to watch the final season from its debut, it's a good time to lock in a discount. The company is offering a deal at $3 a month for three months.

The offer is available for new subscribers who sign up for the streaming app on the Starz website and excludes a free trial. Typically, the platform costs $10 a month, so this deal can save you a total of $21 during the three-month period. Once the discounted rate expires, your plan will revert to the normal monthly subscription price unless you cancel.

Starz is the home of original TV series like Outlander, P-Valley, The Serpent Queen and the Power franchise. The platform also airs major theatricals films such as Iron Man 3, Beast, Plane and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Though you can access Starz as a premium cable channel, the streaming service enables viewers to watch the newest episode of a show hours before it hits cable. The platform drops the latest episodes at midnight on release day. Another perk? It all streams without ads.

