Get Some ZZZs With My Favorite $13 Sleep Patches

For as long as I can remember, sleep has been a struggle for me. Over the last few years, I've tried more teas, supplements, mindfulness exercises and prescription meds than I can accurately recall. Some nights are better than others but recently, most nights have been blissful thanks to these $13 Capy Patches from Aveela. At first glance, these patches look like stickers you'd hand off to your kids, but they actually contain the perfect sleep concoction.

The Capy Patches are transdermal patches. Transdermal patches are patches that you stick anywhere on your body -- although I find that veiny spots like the inner wrist area work best for me -- and they slowly release medication, which is then absorbed into your body throughout the night.

These patches contain a mix of sleep-supporting ingredients, including melatonin, valerian root, GABA, magnesium and a chamomile supplement. For $13, you get 30 patches. At that price, I was skeptical. I think I may have initially just hit the "Buy Now" button because the packaging was adorable, and the patches were my favorite color, but I was pleasantly surprised by the results.

Stephanie Barnes/CNET

How I use my Capy Patches

Capy Patches are super easy to use: You just peel and stick them on yourself. Around 30 minutes before bedtime, I'll typically stick a patch to my inner wrist and then sit down to meditate. When the final bell of my meditation chimes, I grab whatever book is on my nightstand (the current read is: I Do Not Come to You by Chance if you're curious) and try to get through a chapter before bed, but I'm never able to make it beyond a few pages before falling asleep, and I actually stay asleep. The slow-release mechanism really shines here, as the concoction works continuously for up to 8 hours. My sleep-tracking app also reflects deeper and more restful sleep cycles.

Why I love Capy Patches

While I didn't expect Capy Patches to work as well as they did, I am grateful. When you peel the sticker, it feels like a piece of foam. There's a thickness to it, and as a side sleeper who likes to tuck her arm under her pillow, I was concerned the patch would come off during the night, but it never did. Every morning for the last few weeks, I've woken up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, ready to take on the world with my patch still in place.

Another thing I appreciate about these patches is that they are 100% natural. These little purple patches also smell like lavender, which is also a natural sleep aid. Additionally, melatonin and valerian root are both known to cause vivid dreams or nightmares for some people, including me. So far, I haven't had that issue with these patches. I've been using the extra strength option but there are others. If you're sensitive to melatonin, there's a melatonin-free option. There are even Capy Patches for kids with and without melatonin.

Where it all started

I've seen transdermal patches around before, but it was Taylor Leamey's review on Fleur Marche's Sleep, Plz patches that convinced me to try them. I immediately ordered a set of the Sleep, Plz patches, and they were fantastic. They do come with a higher price tag. If you want an upgraded option, I'd recommend these. Or you alternate between the two like I do. David Watsky also raved about Fleur Marche's patches, but he prefers the Dream, Plz patches, which are melatonin-free. If patches aren't your thing, you can take a look at other sleep vitamins and supplements we've tested.