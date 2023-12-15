Get Six Bottles of Wine From Firstleaf for $40 During the Holidays
You'll also get free shipping for six months with the below coupon code.
The holidays are upon us and that means there will be no shortage of festivities. Whether you're hosting a couple of parties or you're trying to be a good guest, you can't go wrong by stocking up on wine. Firstleaf is one of the best wine clubs we've reviewed in 2023 and the company is having a great holiday sale. Right now, you can get six bottles of wine for just $40. You'll also get free shipping for the first six months of your subscription with code FESTIVE6.
Save yourself the trip to your local liquor store and let Firstleaf curate something special for you. First, you'll answer a few questions to explain your likes and dislikes and then Firstleaf will start sending you personalized award-winning wines based on your tastes. As a member, you'll also have access to the brand's exclusive WSET-certified Wine Concierge team to answer all your questions along the way.
Firstleaf promises to upgrade your wine experience and this deal shouldn't be ignored. And if you're really a wine lover, we've reviewed Naked Wines and we approve.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping