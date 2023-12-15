Get Six Bottles of Wine From Firstleaf for $40 During the Holidays

The holidays are upon us and that means there will be no shortage of festivities. Whether you're hosting a couple of parties or you're trying to be a good guest, you can't go wrong by stocking up on wine. Firstleaf is one of the best wine clubs we've reviewed in 2023 and the company is having a great holiday sale. Right now, you can get six bottles of wine for just $40. You'll also get free shipping for the first six months of your subscription with code FESTIVE6.

Save yourself the trip to your local liquor store and let Firstleaf curate something special for you. First, you'll answer a few questions to explain your likes and dislikes and then Firstleaf will start sending you personalized award-winning wines based on your tastes. As a member, you'll also have access to the brand's exclusive WSET-certified Wine Concierge team to answer all your questions along the way.

Firstleaf promises to upgrade your wine experience and this deal shouldn't be ignored. And if you're really a wine lover, we've reviewed Naked Wines and we approve.