Get Select Amazon Halo Fitness Trackers for $45 at Best Buy (Save $35)

There are plenty of fitness trackers out there that can track your health and perform multiple other functions, but they're usually priced at $100 or more. While the Amazon Halo didn't make it to our list of best fitness trackers for 2022, it still rivals products like Fitbit. If you're looking for a general fitness tracker, this already affordable device is now on sale for $45 on Best Buy.

There are several different colors that you can choose from, including lavender dream, sage green, and active black. While this (save $59), it doesn't come with a screen. Every purchase includes 12 months of full access to the Halo app, and after that, it auto-renews at $4 a month. These trackers are water resistant up to 150 feet, and they come with a one-year warranty.