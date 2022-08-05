Best VPNs Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold Wish List National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement Ecobee vs. Nest Thermostat Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Review $50 Off Google Pixel 6A Best Chef's Knife
Deals

Get Select Amazon Halo Fitness Trackers for $45 at Best Buy (Save $35)

This Fitbit rival is usually $80, but some colors and styles are on sale right now at Best Buy for a fraction of the price.

There are plenty of fitness trackers out there that can track your health and perform multiple other functions, but they're usually priced at $100 or more. While the Amazon Halo didn't make it to our list of best fitness trackers for 2022, it still rivals products like Fitbit. If you're looking for a general fitness tracker, this already affordable device is now on sale for $45 on Best Buy.

Amazon Halo view fitness tracker
$45 at Best Buy

There are several different colors that you can choose from, including lavender dream, sage green, and active black. While this activity and sleep tracker in blush is just $41 (save $59), it doesn't come with a screen. Every purchase includes 12 months of full access to the Halo app, and after that, it auto-renews at $4 a month. These trackers are water resistant up to 150 feet, and they come with a one-year warranty.

