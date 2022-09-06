Get Rolling With Up to 50% Off Biking Gear at Steep and Cheap

Getting on a bike is a nice way to get in shape and get to your destination without much fuss. If you're someone who loves to get up and go riding, you'll love this bike warehouse sale from Steep and Cheap for up to 50% off. Running through Sept. 11, all shoppers have options to pick up bike essentials such as bike parts, accessories and clothing.
The clothing you find on sale is about what you'd expect -- gloves, shorts and other active wear for both men and women. Bike parts are the more interesting products on sale, especially considering how expensive they can be. If you need a mountain bike tire, get this Continental Mountain King tire for $45 (save 52%) that's designed for desert and forest. The Vittoria Corsa Control G Plus tubular tire starts at $50, saving you up to 60% off, and provides you the lightweight, durable and low-resistance tire you need for cycling. And for those bumpy rides, a Serfas STX Inertia Road folding tire is $20 (save 67%).
Tires aren't the only bike parts you can get, there are bike seats too. For road riding, this $35 T3 Flow saddle for men has a gel seat insert for reducing pressure, while this ST 5 Flow saddle starting at $44 is your answer to performance and comfy road cycling.
Plus there are bike accessories you should pick up to keep you safe. From helmets to cycling shoes, you'll find everything you need to bike comfortably. Head over to Steep and Cheap for the entire sale.