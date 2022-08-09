Get Rid of Stubborn Pests With This $21 Electric Fly Swatter

Houseflies got you down? Replace that old fashioned fly-swatter with the electric bug zapper. It's a modern, rechargeable racket that kills insects with one touch. You can get one for for just $21 on Amazon right now.

This zapping racket is an easy way to get rid of flies, gnats, mosquitos and other flying insects. Producing 4,000 volts, it kills flying insects on contact. This nifty gadget has an activation button and a glowing indicator light to prevent accidental zaps. And there's also a triple-layer safety mesh to offer extra protection when the racket is electrified.

The product is rechargeable and comes with a USB cable so you won't have to buy anything else to start using it, and the racket produces up to 10,000 zaps on a single charge. It also features a safety switch for safe storage when you're done.

And while this product is perfect for indoor use, it's a great device to use outside as well. In fact, there is even a built-in LED light to illuminate nearby pests in the dark, which can be a particularly helpful feature for use while you're on the patio at night or on a camping trip.

If you have annoying pests bothering you, this is a great reusable tool that can take insects out in a single swing.