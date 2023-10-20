X
Get Reliable Wi-Fi With This Google Nest WiFi Pro 2-Pack for $209 at Amazon (Save $91)

Ramp up your internet speed and eliminate dead zones around your home with this 2-pack mesh router deal.

Slow internet speeds and dropout zones can be a real pain. But there are solutions for those looking to strengthen your internet connection throughout your home. One option is investing in a mesh router system. Top models can get pretty pricey, but right now you can grab a Google Nest WiFi Pro 2-pack for $209 -- that's a savings of $91. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

These tri-band routers support Wi-Fi 6E, reach combined speeds of up to 5.4Gbps and automatically prioritize high-bandwidth activities so you won't have to deal with buffering or dead zones around you home. In fact, each router offers coverage for up to 2,200 square feet, so this 2-pack should work for most households, providing 4,400 square feet of coverage. These routers have automatic security updates and even offer features like parental controls, the ability to pause access for unknown devices or create a guest network with its own password and more in the Google Home app, making them easy to set up and manage. 

