Get Refurbished Anker Soundcore Note C Earbuds for Just $12

If you're on the go a lot, investing in a pair of earbuds is a good idea. Whether you want to stream music on your commute or stay connected with friends or colleagues, a basic, everyday pair can give you all the essentials without the price some premium models carry. Right now you can get a pair of certified refurbished from the official Anker refurb store for just $12. That's a 70% savings over buying new and less than any of our picks for cheap wireless earbuds.

These earbuds have been inspected, cleaned and refurbished to nearly new condition. They have 10mm drivers, two microphones and an IPX5 waterproof and sweat-proof rating, so you can use these earbuds at the gym and anywhere else the day takes you. And with beamforming noise reduction, they should help reduce background noise and amplify your voice when you're taking a call.

There are different preset modes as well, so you can shift from Signature mode with a balanced sound to Bass Booster or Podcast, depending on what content you're enjoying. Plus, these earbuds get up to eight hours of battery life per charge, with a total of 32 hours of battery with the recharging case, so you can stay connected all day long. Your purchase also comes with a two-year warranty, just in case.

