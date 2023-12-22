X
Get Ready for Tax Season With This $35 H&R Block Tax Software Deal

Both PC and Mac users can get a head start on filing by snagging the Deluxe Federal and State 2023 tax software at 30% off.

The logo for H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal and State 2023 is displayed against a yellow background.
Let's face it: Filing taxes can be a real pain. But there are ways to make it easier -- and getting the best tax software doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, either. H&R Block makes some of the best tax software around, and the company has already released its update for the 2023 tax year. 

If you want a head start on the IRS, StackSocial has slashed its price on the Deluxe Federal and State 2023 edition by 30%, meaning you can download it for just $35 right now. We don't know how long this early deal will last, so we recommend buying sooner rather than later to lock in this price.

While there are some free filing options out there, this H&R Block software helps walk you through the process, with guidance on money-saving credits and deductions. It also allows you to file up to five federal e-files and one state return for just $35. (Note, however, that if you need additional state filings, those programs will cost $40 each.) Your purchase includes access to a help center where H&R Block answers frequently asked questions and maintains more than 13,000 articles that should offer a boost if you get stuck. 

Another great perk: In the event that you're audited by the IRS, an H&R Block agent will help you at no additional cost. And if you have previously used TurboTax software, you can import your information from last year's tax return to save time.

