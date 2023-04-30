Get Ready for Summer With Up to 39% Off Worx All-Electric Yard Tools

Now that summer is just around the corner, it's time to get back to working in the yard and making sure that your lawn is the envy of the neighborhood. And if you need some new tools to help you tackle this year's projects, then we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 39% off Worx yard and power tools, with discounts on mowers, string trimmers, saws and more. There's no set expiration for these deals, so you'll want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

No matter what jobs you're taking on this season, you'll find all the tools you need for less at this sale. If your lawnmower is in rough shape, then you may want to upgrade to this Worx WG779 14-inch electric mower. It comes with two 20V batteries for 40V of total power, can be used with or without the mulch bag, and right now you can snag it on sale for $217, saving you $83 compared to the usual price. Or, for more precise work, you can snag this Worx WG163 GT cordless string trimmer and edger for $98, which is $42 off. It weighs less than six pounds so it's easy to maneuver, and uses a push button to feed line so there's no more awkward bumping. And if your trees and shrubs could use a little touching up, you can make it easy with this Worx Nitro pruning shear and lopper. With a titanium blade and powerful brushless motor, it can cut through branches up to one inch in diameter, and right now it's $26 off, dropping the price down to $104. There's plenty of other tools and equipment on sale, including fans, leaf blowers, work tables and more, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection.