Live: Early Black Friday Deals Amazon Black Friday Best Buy Black Friday AirPods 2 for $90 Moon Mission Liftoff Thanksgiving Store Hours Best Air Fryers Starbucks: Free Red Cups
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get Ready for Bulking Season With Up to 36% Off RXBars Protein Bars

Stock up on these delicious and nutritious protein bars for less at Amazon's one-day sale.
2 min read
A variety pack of RX protein bars against a yellow background.
RX Bars

For anyone who works out consistently, getting enough protein in your diet is crucial to promoting health recovery. But it's not always easy to find the time to prepare healthy and nutritious meals throughout the week. Fortunately, there's an easy and convenient way to make sure your body is getting all the protein it needs. RXBar makes a variety of delicious protein bars, including plenty of gluten-free options, and today only at Amazon you can grab some on sale for as much as 36% off. These deals are only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Amazon

RXBar protein bars come in a variety of different flavors and styles, including some that are designed to help you start your day right. If you prefer to grab something light and fast for breakfast, you can pick up a box of honey, cinnamon and peanut butter a.m. protein bars for just $17, $10 off the usual price. There are 12 bars in a box, and they come packed with 10 grams of protein each, as well as four grams of fiber and simple ingredients to help give you energy throughout the day. Or, if you're looking for a mid-day pick-me-up, you can grab a box of pecan protein bars, with 12 grams of protein each, on sale for $20, which saves you $7 compared to the usual price. And if you're looking to stock up while they're on sale, you can pick up this variety pack, which includes 25 bars in five different flavors, on sale for $14 off, dropping the price down to just $42.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.