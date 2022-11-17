Get Ready for Bulking Season With Up to 36% Off RXBars Protein Bars

For anyone who works out consistently, getting enough protein in your diet is crucial to promoting health recovery. But it's not always easy to find the time to prepare healthy and nutritious meals throughout the week. Fortunately, there's an easy and convenient way to make sure your body is getting all the protein it needs. RXBar makes a variety of delicious protein bars, including plenty of gluten-free options, and today only at Amazon you can grab some on sale for as much as 36% off. These deals are only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

RXBar protein bars come in a variety of different flavors and styles, including some that are designed to help you start your day right. If you prefer to grab something light and fast for breakfast, you can pick up a box of for just $17, $10 off the usual price. There are 12 bars in a box, and they come packed with 10 grams of protein each, as well as four grams of fiber and simple ingredients to help give you energy throughout the day. Or, if you're looking for a mid-day pick-me-up, you can grab a box of , with 12 grams of protein each, on sale for $20, which saves you $7 compared to the usual price. And if you're looking to stock up while they're on sale, you can pick up this , which includes 25 bars in five different flavors, on sale for $14 off, dropping the price down to just $42.