Get Peace of Mind With This $50 Wired Security Camera With Local Storage -- Today Only

Security cameras are a great way to keep an eye on your property and keep your loved ones safe while providing you some peace of mind whether you're home or away. Security systems have come a long way in recent years, and those advances have made security cameras more affordable.

Plus, with Prime Day on the way, many early Prime Day deals are cutting costs at Amazon and its competitors. Right now Best Buy has marked down by 50%, bringing the cost to $50. Plus, it includes a 32GB microSD card to store your video clips locally. This offer will end tonight (June 25).

The Cam Pro can be used indoors or outdoors and includes popular features like ultra clear 2K resolution, two-way audio, motion detection alerts, color night vision with the motion-activated spotlight and more. The built-in spotlight illuminates the surrounding area when motion is detected, which can be a deterrent for potential burglars. It also comes with a magnetic mount and a 20-foot cable to allow for easy installation almost anywhere on your property.

Unlike some security cameras, this model does not require a subscription, so there are no added fees. You can store video clips on the included memory card or in the cloud. Plus, with 24/7 continuous video recording, you'll be able to scan through the video history if anything ever happens that you need to access.

You can use the Eufy security app to check your encrypted 2K footage whenever you like, plus, because this camera includes AI human and pet detection, you'll be spared irrelevant alerts and only be alerted to the things that matter. Note, however, that the Outdoor Cam Pro is not compatible with Eufy's HomeBase and the USB adapter is not waterproof, so a cover will be required for outdoor use.

Read more: Keep Your Home Secure: 10 Tips to Prevent Break-Ins and Theft