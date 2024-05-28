Get Over 90% Off Fallout 76 for Xbox at StackSocial

The Xbox ecosystem is packed with fantastic games. Whether you like making your way downtown driving fast or channeling your inner street fighter, there's something out there for you. Additionally, fans of open-world role-playing games are particularly well-served when it comes to Xbox gaming. If that's you, you can get the prequel of the Xbox Fallout game series, Fallout 76, for only $5 from StackSocial right now. This game lists for $70, giving you a 92% discount. At this price, it's a great opportunity to try out the Fallout series if your interest has been piqued by the Amazon Prime Video TV show or to add the prequel to your collection if you're familiar with the series but haven't picked this one up yet.

Fallout 76 gives players a new experience in post-apocalyptic gaming: You can play by yourself or with friends in a team. The objective is to build, customize and defend your settlements across a grimly parodic American wasteland. You'll need to have a Game Pass Core or Ultimate account to download, install and play this game; it's included in Game Pass Ultimate, anyway. It's compatible with the Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One. Keep in mind that this game is rated M for mature audiences.

