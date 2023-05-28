Get Out-of-this-World Comfort for Less at Moon Pod's Memorial Day Sale

Bean bags aren't just for kids anymore. The Moon Pod is designed to offer supreme comfort and ergonomic support, and right now you can get your butt on one at a major discount. Moon Pod is already offering 25% off its chairs and accessories sitewide for Memorial Day, and you can save an extra 15% when you use the promo code EXTRA15 at checkout. This offer is only available through May 31, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With its ergonomic design, the Moon Pod is created to be comfortable and supportive no matter what position you use it in, whether you want to lie flat or sit upright. It's filled with high-density beads to mimic the sensation of floating, and is covered in a supportive dual membrane engineered to mold to any body shape or position. The basic Moon Pod is already $100 off, dropping the price down to $299, and you can save another $45 with the coupon code. Or, you can grab the larger Super Moon Pod, which is designed for two people, for just $424 after the coupon code, which saves you $251 total.

Moon Pod also makes a variety of accessories for even more comfort and support, like this Crescent back rest and Lunar Lift foot rest, both which are on sale for $118, saving you $67 compared to the usual price. You can also save $65 on a water-resistant outdoor cover for lounging poolside, dropping the price down to $84. Or grab a 4D micro-bead pillow for $77, which saves you $42 total.