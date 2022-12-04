Get Organized This Holiday Season With Up to 36% Off Zober Storage

Considering that your holiday decorations are only out a for few weeks every year, it's worth investing in some proper storage to keep them protected and organized the rest of the time. And if you're looking to upgrade from a cardboard box, now's the perfect time to buy with Amazon offering up to 36% off Zober holiday storage container and organizers. There's no clear-cut expiration for this sale, so there's no guaranteeing how long these deals will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are two differing holiday organizers you can pick up on sale right now. If your family has a ton of ornaments, including old or antique ones that could use some extra protection, you may want to grab this . It's big enough to accommodate up to 128 3-inch ornaments, and it's made of breathable non-woven fabric to help prevent moisture buildup. Plus the dual-zipper cover protects against dust and grime, and the integrated handles make it easy to carry. It's already on sale for as low as $26, which is $6 off the usual price, but you can save an extra 20% when you activate the instant coupon on the product page, dropping the price down to $20.

Or, if you're a pro gift-wrapper, and need an easy way to organize all your your different papers, ribbons, bows and more, you could pick up this . It's made of durable puncture-resistant oxford-polyester fabric, and is big enough to accommodate between 18 and 24 rolls of paper. It also has two large clear vinyl pockets on the inside of the lid to hold your tools and other accessories. It's on sale for $19, $11 off, but you can save an extra 10% with the instant coupon, dropping the price down to $17.