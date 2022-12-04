Gifts Under $30 Gifts Under $50 iPhone Emergency SOS Saves Man MyHeritage 'Time Machine' Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Trailer White Bald Eagle Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Black Hole's 1,000 Trillion Suns
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get Organized This Holiday Season With Up to 36% Off Zober Storage

Grab some durable storage containers specifically designed for wrapping paper and ornaments while they're on sale at Amazon.
2 min read
A red wrapping paper storage container against a green background.
Zober

Considering that your holiday decorations are only out a for few weeks every year, it's worth investing in some proper storage to keep them protected and organized the rest of the time. And if you're looking to upgrade from a cardboard box, now's the perfect time to buy with Amazon offering up to 36% off Zober holiday storage container and organizers. There's no clear-cut expiration for this sale, so there's no guaranteeing how long these deals will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Amazon

There are two differing holiday organizers you can pick up on sale right now. If your family has a ton of ornaments, including old or antique ones that could use some extra protection, you may want to grab this large ornament storage box. It's big enough to accommodate up to 128 3-inch ornaments, and it's made of breathable non-woven fabric to help prevent moisture buildup. Plus the dual-zipper cover protects against dust and grime, and the integrated handles make it easy to carry. It's already on sale for as low as $26, which is $6 off the usual price, but you can save an extra 20% when you activate the instant coupon on the product page, dropping the price down to $20.

Or, if you're a pro gift-wrapper, and need an easy way to organize all your your different papers, ribbons, bows and more, you could pick up this 40-inch premium wrap organizer. It's made of durable puncture-resistant oxford-polyester fabric, and is big enough to accommodate between 18 and 24 rolls of paper. It also has two large clear vinyl pockets on the inside of the lid to hold your tools and other accessories. It's on sale for $19, $11 off, but you can save an extra 10% with the instant coupon, dropping the price down to $17.

Start enjoying smoothies, sauces and shakes from home.

Know you're getting the best price on your next food processor or immersion blender when using the CNET Shopping extension.