Get One of Our Favorite Stick Vacuums for $101 Off Right Now on Amazon

When company is on the way and you're short on time, there's nothing like using a cordless stick vacuum to zap up messes. When it comes to cordless vacuums, Tineco makes some of the best, especially if you're on a budget. While we find Tineco's products are already affordably priced, any extra savings are always welcome. Right now, Amazon has the popular Tineco A11 Pet stick vacuum knocked down to just $189. That's a massive $101 lower than the regular price of $290. As always with Amazon, deals are fleeting and prices fluctuate, so we recommend nabbing this deal now.

The Tineco A11 Pet has plenty to offer, from lightweight construction to its ZeroTangle brush that makes this an ideal option for pet owners. It's a vacuum that'll work just as well on hardwood floors as it will on carpets, and the different configurations mean that you can use this on sofas, stairs and in the car. You'll get up to 35 minutes of runtime from a single charge, and you can even wall-mount the charger to save space, too.

Cordless stick vacuums are convenient ways to clean up spills and pet hair on the quick, but if you prefer coming home to an already vacuumed home, be sure to check out our list of the best robot vacuum deals if you're looking to dip your toes in the world of home-cleaning automation.