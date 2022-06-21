Amazon Prime Day Best VPNs in 2022 How Solar Panels Save Money Recession-Proof Your Finances Sleep Supplements Beyond Melatonin
Get New Summer Kicks for 20% Off at DSW

It's a new season and a good time for new shoes. Get all your faves at a discount today.

Robin Mosley
Robin Mosley
A pair of black men's Adidas on a blue background
DSW

Need new shoes in time for your next trip this summer? If so, DSW has a new sale on all your favorite summer shoes from brands such as Reebok, Steven Madden, Skechers and more for 20% off using the code SUMMERLOVIN through June 22

See at DSW

During this shoe sale you'll find over 2,000 shoe options for men, women and kids. You can find shoes with prices as low as $12 and the most you'd spend on a pair of shoes is $176 for these Franco Sarto over the knee boots. While you can certainly grab a ton of shoes that's newly reduced for this sale, including these men's Saucony Guide 14 lace up shoes for $80, there are new arrivals for everyone that are worth a look as well. Specifically, kids have a lot of fun shoes they can mix and match with summer outfits all season long.

If you're looking for cool kids shoes, you can check out these $52 Reebok National Geographic classic leather sneakers. Or if you're a Vans family, these $40 Filmore high-top sneakers are available too. 

There are a lot of options for seasonal shoes and very little time left, so head over to DSW for more.