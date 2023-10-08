X
Get New Kicks for Fall With Up to 60% Off Select Styles at Nike

Just Do It -- now is the time to grab those Nikes you've had your eye on at a great price.

We all need comfortable, reliable shoes -- and with cold weather starting to roll in, now is a great time to make sure you have a solid pair to get you through the season. With styles ranging from ultra-casual to specialized workout sneakers to more upscale designs, there are a ton of options for everybody -- and with Nike offering significant discounts of up to 60% on select footwear, you can grow your shoe collection for a lot less at Nike. Sportswear, apparel and accessories are also on sale with the code. This offer is available now through Oct. 15 when you use coupon code ULTIMATE at checkout. 

If you're looking for a nice mix between classic style and modern aesthetics, the Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE women's shoes are down 35%, dropping the price from $120 down to $77, and you'll get a further 20% off at checkout with the above code making them under $70. And for men's shoes, you can grab the Nike Vapormax 2021 Flyknit style -- originally $210 -- for under $100 right now. That's over half off. 

On the apparel side, you can nab this men's Dri-Fit tee is down to under $14 with code ULTIMATE, half off its original $28 list price, or get these unisex fleece joggers for just $39. That's a $21 discount. 

There are over thousands of items included in this sale, so there are plenty of opportunities to snag a deal on footwear or clothing at a budget-friendly price.

