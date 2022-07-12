Get My Dog's Favorite Toy for Almost 30% Off Right Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

I'm likely not the first person to tell you they got a new pet during the pandemic. Willow is a reddish golden doodle who has some pandemic-era separation anxiety and a lot of love for chasing a frisbee. Few things bring either of us more joy than when she streaks off across the field at our local park and bounces back with her toy like the proudest dog alive. The only thing is that, while I prefer she drop the frisbee and go for another run, she prefers to tug, and as a result, destroy her toys. But we did find the perfect frisbee for her, and it's one of the many Amazon Prime Day deals available now, including those under $25.

Melisa Blok/CNET

offers a great balance of weight and durability, and it flies a long way, too. It's stood up better to Willow's pulling and tugging than my shoulders have and, while it's a little worse for wear, the teeth marks and minor warps haven't impacted its ability to fly. We've played with it regularly since the spring and it's still holding up well. If it lands on its side (I've sat out more ultimate frisbee games than I've played) it rolls for a long time. Anyone with a pup that refuses to tire out knows that a frisbee that rolls is a true gift.

The Atomic Flyer's hidden talent may be specific to my dog, who has found a way to look truly ridiculous when carrying it back. She sticks her nose through the center hole and runs back with a halo of neon yellow surrounding her goofy, smiling face. If your dog loves frisbee, they'll probably love this one as much as Willow, even if they don't look as silly.