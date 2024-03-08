Get Moving With Up to $500 Off Fitness Gear at Bowflex

One element of good health that you shouldn't overlook is keeping an active lifestyle. It's hard to fit in visits to the gym with busy schedules, and even weather can prevent an afternoon run some days. One way to ensure you get some movement in whenever works best for you is investing in some fitness equipment for your home workouts that you can access at any time.

If you've been considering building or updating a home gym, you won't want to miss this sale at Bowflex. The brand has slashed prices on select exercise equipment by up to $500 right now, and is throwing in free shipping, making it more affordable to snag the gear you need to work out whenever your schedule allows. This flash sale ends Monday, March 11, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Right now, there are a ton of discounts available, including on the popular Bowflex Max Total 16. Regularly $2,499, you can score one for $1,999 right now. That's a $500 discount. It's our favorite elliptical to stream your favorite shows thanks to its 16-inch HD touchscreen. Plus, it has 20 levels of resistance even comes with a Bluetooth heart rate armband. Likewise, our favorite heavy duty treadmill, the Bowflex Treadmill 10, is also $500 off right now, bringing the cost down to $1,499. It has a high weight capacity of 400 pounds and offers incline and decline options.

And for indoor cycling, you can score $400 off the new IC Bike SE, which cuts the cost to just $699. It has a 7-inch color LCD display, 100 magnetic resistance levels, a pair of 3-pound dumbbells and more. Or splurge on the Bowflex Velocore, our favorite exercise bike overall. Both the Velocore Bike 16 and Velocore Bike 22 are $300 off right now, bringing the price down to $1,499 and $1,899, respectively.

If you don't have the room for a full home gym, don't fret. The Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells can help you build muscle, and it even earned a spot on our roundup of the best workout equipment for small spaces. They're marked down to just $599 currently. Or snag the best adjustable dumbbells on the market, the 552 dumbbells, along with a stand, as one bundle for just $479. And if you want to invest in one machine to tackle full body workouts in a small space, consider going with the Revolution Home Gym. You can get one for $2,499, saving you $500 on a machine with 220 pounds of resistance that supports 100 exercises.

You'll find plenty of other options marked down as well, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Bowflex to find the right fit for you. And if you're looking for a wearable that can help you track your progress, check out our roundups of the latest Apple Watch deals and Fitbit deals to find one at a discount.