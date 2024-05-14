Get Microsoft Visio Professional 2021 for Just $20 for the Next Few Days

If you're in a line of work where you need to be able to wrap your head around a lot of information, getting the right software can be a big help. One of the best out there is Microsoft's Visio professional, and at the moment, you can get yourself a lifetime subscription for just $20, which is a huge discount compared to the standard price. You'll have to act fast though, as this deal is slated to end on May 22.

Lifetime access to Visio Pro 2021 will cost you a whopping $580 if you buy it through Microsoft directly, but with this deal, you pay only a small fraction of that. The app includes hundreds of templates and thousands of shapes and stencils for flow charts, timelines, floor plans and much more so you can distill complex processes into simple, easy-to-follow visual guides. Plus, it allows you to import data from other Microsoft programs like Excel.

Just note that this deal is only available to new users, and the license can only be used for a single PC running Windows 10 or 11. You'll also need to have a Microsoft 365 subscription and access to the desktop version of Microsoft 365 apps, along with a Power BI and Power Automate subscription. And you'll have to redeem this offer within 30 days of the purchase. Be sure to check out the full list of requirements on the StackSocial page if you're at all unsure. And while you're in a money-saving mood, maybe now is the perfect time to check out our list of the best laptop deals as well -- go on, you deserve it.