Get Lighting-Fast Internet for Less With This $25 TCL Mesh Router Two-Pack

Right now at B&H Photo, you can save $75 on this two-router bundle with impressive range and download speeds.
In this day and age, fast and reliable internet isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity. And if you've noticed download speeds dragging at your house, it may be time to upgrade your router. Mesh routers allow you to build a network around your home's layout, and right now you can snag this two-pack of TCL LinkHub AC1200 mesh routers on sale for just $25, which saves you a whopping $75 compared to the usual price. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but there is a limited amount in stock, with this two-pack already back-ordered until at least mid-December. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on this bargain. 

A mesh router system has multiple hubs, which allows you to extend your Wi-Fi network over a much larger area than just a single-point router. This bundle comes with two modules, and either can be configured as either the main router or the satellite so you can get stable Wi-Fi coverage for your entire home. Together, they boast data transfer speeds of up to 1,167 Mb/s using both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless frequencies, though they're only compatible with previous-gen Wi-Fi 5 systems, rather than the latest Wi-Fi 6. But with a range of up to 2,800 square feet and the ability to support up to 66 devices at a time, this mesh router bundle is a pretty great value for just $25. If you have an even larger home, the three-pack is also on sale right now, and you can snag it for $60, saving you $70 compared to the usual price. 

