Get Lifetime Cloud Storage Starting at Just $24 With Koofr

With phone cameras getting ever more powerful and the photos and videos they make getting ever larger in file size, it's important to have a lot of storage to backup all of your data. That's where cloud storage comes in. Keeping your phones, tablets and laptops clutter-free is easy with cloud storage. You never have to worry about losing your files or damaging devices like external hard drives.

While there are plenty of options for cloud storage out there, not all of them offer lifetime subscriptions. But Koofr does, and right now you can save 94% on its products. Using coupon code KOOFR during checkout will save you an extra 20% on the already discounted rates.

If you're running out of storage space and want to keep all of your files secure and in one place, consider investing in these Koofr subscriptions. You can have a lifetime subscription of 100GB storage space for $24 (save $516), 250GB of storage for $48 (save $1,032) or 1TB of space for $112 (save $2,588).

Koofr offers a private and simple cloud storage service that you can access via web, mobile and WebDav. You can easily see all of your files by connecting to existing cloud accounts like DropBox, Google Drive, Amazon and OneDrive and transferring huge files without limit.

Those who buy the 1TB lifetime plan get access to Koofr's Duplicate Finder, a tool that helps you remove duplicate files in your accounts. There's also a renaming system with an advanced renaming option. With the Koofr Desktop app, you can access files from your computer on your phone.