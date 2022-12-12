Fusion Energy Golden Globe Nominees 'White Lotus' Finale 17 Superb Gift Ideas Great Gifts Under $50 AT&T: $1,000 Off Phones Lensa AI Selfies Blur Your Home on Google Maps
Get Lenovo's Android-Powered P11 Plus Tablet with Keyboard and Stylus for Just $300

This lightweight tablet boasts impressive specs, comes with a keyboard and stylus and right now you can pick it up on sale for $300.
A Lenovo tablet and keyboard against red background.
Tablets have gotten pretty advanced over the past few years, and some of the latest models work great as a simple and more compact alternative to a full-size laptop. Take, for example, Lenovo's Tab P11. This 2021 model is something of an Android version of the top-rated Duet Chromebook, and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Amazon currently has the upgraded Tab P11 Plus on sale for just $300, which is $120 off the usual price.

The big attraction here is that -- unlike a lot of tablets -- this deal also includes a detachable keyboard cover and Lenovo's Precision Pen 2. In other words, it's got everything you need for both work and play in the box. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available.

While the P11 Plus tablet won't be able to compete with Lenovo's powerful full-size laptops, it boasts some pretty impressive specs for its size and is perfect for light work and entertainment on the go. It features an impressive 2K 11-inch display, and at just 0.3 inches thick and weighting in at just 1.1 pounds, it's extremely portable. Internally, it's equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, plus a MediaTek Helio G90T Tab octa-core processor for speedy performance. It runs the Android 11 operating system, which means it has access to thousands of apps from the Google Play Store, and it has a battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge. 

