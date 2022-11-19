Get Lego Sets for up to 40% Off With This Early Black Friday Deal

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Black Friday is less than a week away. And whether you're doing a little holiday shopping for the kid in your life or looking to spoil the kid in you, Amazon has put together a selection of for the creative constructor in us all. With kits ranging from fandoms to functionality, it's easy to find what you're looking for or didn't even know you needed. Right now, during Amazon's Black Friday sales event, you can save up to 40% on select Lego sets for the coming holiday.

Blasting off to space or visiting a galaxy far, far away has never been easier, with the Lego Creator 3-in-1 , and sets. The shuttle and raider are discounted to $34 and $38, respectively, while the ever popular Star Wars Millennium Falcon is discounted to $137 -- a $33 discount.

Kids looking for whimsy, magic and adventure might enjoy from Frozen, which is 30% off (bringing the price to $56), or the massive 1,949-piece set, which is $119 after applying the 30% discount.

And if you're a fan of superheroes, you can choose between Marvel or DC, with 20% off the or , which has an 18% markdown -- or get one of each. And if you're in the market for the super fabulous, Lego has taken 40% off the cost of , meaning you'll pay just $60 for a set with all the mini-figs you need. With all these deals and more, now is a great time grab a little something fun for under the tree.

