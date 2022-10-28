Get Jabra's Elite 3 Earbuds for a Mere $50

When they were released last August, Jabra touted its $80 Elite 3 earbuds as its most affordable true-wireless buds to date. Now they're even more affordable -- they're at multiple retailers. That's very close to their lowest price to date.

The Elite 3 have a fairly basic feature set, though they offer decent sound and call quality for the money. They have 6mm drivers, four microphones for calls and Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode. Qualcomm aptX HD audio is supported for aptX-enabled devices.

Read more: Best Cheap Wireless Earbuds Under $100

Battery life is rated at up to seven hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels, with the case storing an extra three full charges (28 hours total). They have an IP55 water-resistance rating, which means they can take a sustained spray of water and are also dust-resistant. As with the other new buds, you can use either bud independently in a mono mode.

While they don't have such extras as active noise canceling, the Elite 3 earbuds offer solid performance and a comfortable fit for a reasonable price.

If you're looking for a more premium Jabra models, the earbuds are also on sale. They're now $100, or $80 off the list price of $180, while the , or $80 off their list price of $200. It's also worth noting that the earbuds, which do feature active noise canceling, are on sale for $80, or $50 off their list price of $120. All the Jabras are quite decent, though not necessarily spectacular, which is why they're a lot more enticing when they go on sale.

Read more: Hands-On With Jabra's Elite 4 Active