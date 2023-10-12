Get IPVanish VPN for Just $3 a Month With This Limited-Time Deal

Staying safe on the internet is harder than ever, but it can be made easier by using a VPN, a service that helps protect your internet activities from prying eyes. Right now you can pick up a two-year subscription to one of the biggest names in town for just $3 per month, but be quick -- this deal is going to be available only for a limited time. This deal will get you two years of IPVanish for $71.76, which is a 76% savings on the price you'd pay if you chose monthly billing. This deal ends Oct. 17.

IPVanish helps protect you when you're using an unsecured Wi-Fi connection, like at a coffee shop, but it can also be super handy even when you're at home and using your trusted network. Why? Because with servers in more than 75 regions, it can help you appear as if you're somewhere else. And that's huge if you want to watch content that might not be available in your country.

IPVanish can help you route your internet traffic via other countries to unlock content otherwise not available easily (or at all) in your home area, including movies, TV shows and sports. The service doesn't have any data caps for you to worry about, nor does it log any of the traffic you send or receive over its connection. That's all good stuff for folks keen to use their VPN to the max without worrying about their privacy.

IPVanish also boasts 24/7 support for those times when something isn't quite right, and with multiple connection protocols on offer, you'll always be able to get the best connection, no matter your device. Apps are available for Windows PCs, Macs, iPhones, Android Phones, and more. You can even use IPVanish with your Apple TV and Fire TV devices, too.