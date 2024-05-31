X
Get Into Photo Editing With This Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle at Just $200

The Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle is down to just $200 for a short time on StackSocial.

Luminar Neo photo editing software on blue background
Parents, back me up here: You take a picture of your two kids, and only one of them is smiling, so it's totally fine to work some photo-editing magic to pretend they're both smiling at the same time. Normal parental things. There's also all the work-related uses too. If you've been looking to get into photo editing properly, you should pick up the Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle on StackSocial while it's just $200

Adobe Photoshop is the most popular photo-editing software available, but it takes serious training to be able to use it effectively. Luminar Neo offers many of the same functions and features, but is much easier to use thanks to the AI assistance. While Photoshop recently incorporated AI, its prices also continue to increase. With Luminar Neo, you can use its AI to improve the detail and clarity of a photo, adjust the lighting and composition, or even remove and replace entire objects. It comes with tons of incredible presets that allow you to transform your photos with the push of a button. 

It's also compatible with both Windows and Mac devices, along with the option to be used as a plug-in for Photoshop and Lightroom. This deal also includes tons of helpful add-ons, such as the Tender Blushing Skies add-on, which allows you to completely replace your skies with 25 different presets, or the Wintertime Overlays add-on, which contains 10 unique overlays to give your images a cool and cozy atmosphere. And with lifetime access, you won't have to worry about recurring subscription costs.

If you're looking to upgrade your whole setup, be sure to check out our roundup of the best laptop deals currently available so you can grab a new PC or MacBook for less. 

