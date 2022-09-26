Get Immersive TV Backlighting for Just $65 With This Govee Light Strip Deal

If you're serious about movies or video games, there's an easy way to take your entertainment setup to the next level. TV light strips can provide a much more immersive watch or play experience, and right now you can grab some at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering $25 off a set of Govee Dreamview light strips for a 55- to 65-inch TV, dropping the price down to just $65. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on this discount.

This Govee Dreamview lighting kit comes with everything you need to enhance your 55- or 65-inch TV. The 1080p camera clips to the top of your TV, and provides intelligent color recognition for accurate and immersive backlighting. There are four sections, totaling 12.5 feet, of LED light strips, and they are easily attached to the back of your TV using either clips or adhesives. You can fine-tune the lighting using the Govee companion app, which allows you to choose from over 100 different scene modes, and you can control them using just the sound of your voice through an Alexa or Google Assistant smart device. The LED light control box also has a built-in microphone, so you can set your lights to flash and pulse in sync with your music as well.