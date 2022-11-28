Get Half Off Your First Month of Sling TV and a Free Fire TV Stick This Cyber Monday

There are so many streaming services that can bring TV and movies to your home conveniently, but there are only a few that can do it affordably. One of our favorites is Sling TV, which includes a monthly option starting at just $40 a month. During Sling TV's Cyber Monday sale, the streaming service is continuing its promotion where your first month is half off, and throwing in a for good measure. You're getting $50 in savings, but you have to grab it quick as the offer ends today.

Sling TV subscriptions have three options to choose from: Orange, Blue ($40 a month each) or both packages combined ($55 a month). While its channel offerings aren't as abundant as other streaming services, Sling TV includes a flexible subscription that lets you can pause, adjust or cancel easily. Plus, you get the option to record 50 hours of live TV for free.

The difference between the Orange and Blue subscriptions all comes down to channels. They share some channels, but the Orange tier gets channels such as Disney Channel and ESPN, while Discovery Channel and FX are available for Blue subscribers. The other difference is that Blue subscribers have the ability to stream on three devices to Orange's one.

Once you sign up for Sling TV, you'll get a promo code unique to you that you will redeem on Amazon when you order a Fire TV Stick. That streaming device will convert any HDMI-equipped TV into a modern streaming box with access to all major online channels, including Sling TV.

Check out this Cyber Monday sale at for this streaming bundle for affordable TV today.

