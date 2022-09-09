Get Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for Just $152 and Snag a Free Wireless Charger

Some of our favorite wireless earbuds are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These noise-canceling earbuds have a lot of great features, with even more benefits for Galaxy device owners. Still, for a lot of people, the biggest drawback of these otherwise great devices is the high price tag.

However, despite retailing for $230, sometimes you can get some really great deals on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and right now at Amazon you can . You need to add the earbuds to your cart, then and clip the coupon and add it to your cart. From here, you'll see the discount in your cart.

A step up from the previous generation, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have not only upgraded the noise-canceling tech, but also switched up the design. They're now 15% smaller and improving the overall fit. These earbuds are fully waterproof with an IPX7 rating, making them a great choice for anyone who works out with music or has a commute where they might hit inclement weather.

The Buds 2 Pro get up to 5 hours of playtime with noise-canceling activated and up to 8 hours with that feature turned off. Plus, the case provides nearly three additional charges. And with Ambient mode, you can stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music.

Switching between modes can seem daunting, but these buds have you covered. When the in-built Intelligent Conversation Mode detects your voice, it automatically shifts into ambient mode so that you can hear your conversational companion clearly. And when the talking is done, your wireless earbuds automatically go right back to ANC, without any effort on your part.

The free charging pad by Samsung offers up to 15 watts of fast charging support, allowing you to skip the cord and place your device directly on the low-profile pad whenever you need a boost. It also has a built-in cooling system with a fan to prevent overheating. The charger even has an LED indicator light that displays different colors so you know the charging status of your device with a quick glance, as well as a dim bedtime mode.