Get Discovery Plus for $1 a Month for 3 Months This Black Friday

Save 80% for the first three months of your subscription in this limited deal.

Jessica Rendall headshot
Jessica Rendall
Discovery Plus logo on a phone
If you've been on the fence about Discovery Plus, now's the time to sign up. For the first three months, you can get Discovery Plus for $1 per month for the streaming service's Black Friday deal. After three months, your subscription will auto-renew at $5 per month for Discovery's Ad-Lite service.

Discovery Plus is home to a host of legacy entertainment channels, including the Food Network, TLC, Lifetime, HGTV and more. If you choose this Black Friday deal, you'll automatically be defaulted to the $5 monthly plan at the end of your three months at $1, though Discovery also offers a $7 monthly ad-free plan if you like to streamline your streaming services. 

