Get Discounts of Up to 25% on Google Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series

Whether you want to listen to music and podcasts privately or need to stay connected with voice calling while on the go, just about everyone can benefit from a pair of everyday wireless earbuds. If you're in the market for a quality pair, check out this deal happening at Amazon. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are discounted by 20% and Google Pixel Buds Pro are discounted by 25% right now.

Pixel Buds Pro are premium wireless earbuds featuring active noise canceling. They're some of our favorite earbuds, particularly for Android users. CNET's David Carnoy reviewed these earbuds and found the design and fit make this pair a true stand out, explaining such features, "helps enhance their strong performance on both the sound quality and noise-canceling fronts." They also get up to 11 hours of battery life per charge and good voice-calling performance. They also sport a transparency mode. Normally $200, you can right now.

And for even less, you can . That's a $20 discount on the list price. They only offer up to 5 hours of battery life per charge and lose the active noise canceling available on the Pro models, but they do offer good sound quality for the price and, according to CNET's Pixel Buds A-Series review, can handle voice calling and do "a very good job reducing a lot of background noise during calls."

Both are rated IPX4-rated water-resistant or splash-proof, which means they can handle a little moisture at the gym or weather while on the go. And for Android users, there is also access to Google Assistant for hands-free voice commands. Apple users can use either of these Pixel Buds, however they'll lose access to a few key features, which is why we recommend pairing these earbuds with an Android device.

