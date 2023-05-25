Get Discounted Refurbished Wyze Cameras and More Today Only

We all want to protect our homes, and home security products like smart locks and security cameras make it easier than ever to keep an eye on things and make our homes more safe and secure while we're away. Products like these can get expensive, especially if you want to upgrade your whole home all at once -- but if you don't mind buying refurbished items, Woot has plenty of smart plugs, smart locks and security cameras available for less than you'd pay for brand-new models. These offers are only available today, May 25, while supplies last.

If you want to keep eyes on everything, home security cameras are a good idea. Both the Wyze Cam v3 and the Wyze Cam Pan v2 earned spots on our best list largely due to how affordable each camera is while still offering all of the features you need. The Wyze Cam is a wired camera that delivers video in 1080p HD, offers motion and sound detection and alerts, has two-way audio and more. Plus, it can be used indoors or outside. A single camera is just $25 right now at Woot, though you can grab a four-pack for $73. And if you're looking for an indoor camera that can give you a 360-degree panning capabilities (along with tilting functions), the Cam Pan is a great investment. It also offers two-way audio, motion and sound alerts and 1080p video, and right now you can snag one for $30.

Smart locks are great for a number of reasons, including keyless entry. That means you don't have to dig through your purse or pockets in the dark or while you're carrying in groceries. Whether you unlock through the app, use Alexa or Google Assistant or setup auto-lock and unlock, you'll find smart locks more convenient than traditional deadbolts. You'll even be able to check the lock status, whether the door is opened or closed or a history of events on the app. The Wyze Lock made our list of best smart locks of the year and right now it's just $80 at Woot.

You can find plenty of other options worth snagging -- including a two-outlet smart plug for just $11 -- so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot to find everything you need to upgrade your home. And check out our roundup of other smart home deals to save on a number of other devices for your home including smart lighting, speakers and more.