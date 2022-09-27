Get Disaster-Ready for Less With up to 49% Off Sun Joe Power Tools

Hurricanes are wreaking havoc along the south coast right now, and it's a good reminder to evaluate your own emergency preparedness. Even if you're safe from hurricanes, floods, wildfires and other inclement weather pose a threat around the country, and you'll want to make sure you've got the the gear to help protect your home and family in case of a disaster. Today only, Amazon is offering deals on Sun Joe generators, shop vacuums, chainsaws and more so you can pick some emergency equipment for less. These deals are only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

Sun Joe power tools are all-electric, so you'll want to make sure you've got a way to use them in case of an outage or emergency. You can pick up this portable generator, which uses propane, has its own cooling system and provides 3,300 running watts, on sale for $719, $180 off the usual price. And you can pair it with this , which can fit up to four 24V iON+ batteries, and doubles as a portable power station with an AC outlet, USB-A and USB-C ports and a wireless charging pad. It's currently on sale for just $159, saving you $40 compared to the usual price. You'll find plenty of deals on power tools to help get your home storm-ready too, like this that's on sale for $22 off, dropping the price down to just $37. Plus, plenty of great deals on , , and more.