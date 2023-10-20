Get Creative for Less With 50% Off This Ikier K1 Pro Laser Engraver

Using a laser engraver is a great way to produce one-of-a-kind artwork and unlock your creative side but it can be an expensive endeavor if you want to get a good one. However, every once in a while, a big discount turns the numbers on their head. Right now Amazon is selling the well-reviewed Ikier K1 Pro laser engraver with a huge 50% discount. That means you'll pay just $750 instead of the usual $,1500.

That discount gets you the 24W K1 Pro with Air Assist for safer cutting and a rotary unit for etching into glasses, a package that would definitely be prohibitively expensive for all but the most committed of engravers. But you do need to do a little work for your 50% discount -- make sure to clip the on-screen coupon, otherwise, you'll pay twice as much as you need to. That also means that you need to order your new laser engraver soon because we don't know how long that coupon will be available. Once it's gone, it's gone.

As for the engraver itself, it boasts an engraving speed of up to 800mm/s, which is apparently four times faster than those you'll find elsewhere. That's all thanks to a 24-watt laser beam and Ikier's automatic sinking cutting technology that improves cutting depth by 40%.

Buyers can expect an engraver that's safe and easy to use, and there is a child safety lock to ensure that there are no accidental activations by your little ones. To make it even safer we recommend a laser-cutting enclosure like this one to keep everything safe and sound.

Pick one of these things up while this discount remains live, and you'll be engraving things in no time at all.