Deals

Get Creative and Save Up to 33% on Arteza Art and Office Supplies

This deal on over a dozen different art and office products only lasts for today.

Invest in your creative side with some great deals on professional art products from Arteza including watercolor pencils, pottery tools, canvases, acrylic paints, and more. You can save up to 46% on these quality art and office supplies today on Amazon. Whether you're an artist yourself or know someone who is an artist, these deals can be great for your studio or as gifts.

Arteza professional watercolor pencils, set of 120
$56 at Amazon
Arteza permanent markers, set of 80
$36 at Amazon
Arteza watercolor paints, set of 60
$35 at Amazon
Arteza fine point pens, set of 120
$38 at Amazon

You can grab 48 highly-pigmented watercolor pencils for as little as $16 (save $6) or this entire 120-pencil pack for $56 (save $14). Gift a young artist this 75-piece kid's painting and drawing kit for just $15 (save $12). It includes colored pencils, watercolor cakes, oil pastels, and crayons. This multipack of canvases is now on sale for $26 (save $14), and this 22-piece pottery and clay sculpting kit is now just $18 (save $4).

