Get Cozy for Less With These Aerie Cyber Monday Discounts

As December approaches, it's time to whip out the plaid pajama set and cozy sweaters. If you're looking to replace your old pajama set from last year, then don't miss out on Aerie's major Cyber Monday sales. Right now you can get 50% off all Aerie pajamas, bralettes and accessories on the Aerie site. Customers can also take 40% off sweaters, sweatshirts and leggings with 30% to 50% off everything else on the website.

Over the weekend I shopped Aerie's Black Friday sales and left the store spending around $250 but saving nearly $500. Aerie's basic T-shirts, sweatshirts and intimates are great quality, especially for the low price. Right now shoppers can buy eight pairs of underwear for $32, a deal far better than the Victoria's Secret sale. Aerie's Cyber Monday sales are even better than their Black Friday sales and are only available today, so save before it's too late.