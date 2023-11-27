X
Get CNET's Favorite Yoga Mat for 20% Off This Cyber Monday

The Manduka ProLite yoga mat was voted best overall by CNET's fitness experts.

manduka-pro-yoga-mat
Yoga mats are one of the key pieces of exercise equipment you'll need for a home gym, so CNET's fitness experts tested some of the best yoga mats out there. The overall winner was the Manduka ProLite yoga mat, and it's 20% off this Cyber Monday

This means the Manduka is down to $86 instead of its usual $108 -- but you can get certain colors for as low as $71 at Amazon. The Manduka isn't the cheapest mat by any means, but it's a go-to for people who practice yoga and need quality support and stability from their mat on an everyday basis. This mat is 4.7mm thick, lightweight and designed with some sweat resistance in mind. It's also durable, so it may last you years, despite its higher price tag. 

