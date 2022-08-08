Bargains for Under $25 HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review Best Fitbits T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement ExpressVPN Review Best Buy Anniversary Sale Healthy Meal Delivery Orville 'Out Star Treks' Star Trek
Deals

Get Chi Hair Care Tools With Prices Starting at $60 at Beauty Brands

Big fan of Chi flat irons, brushes and blow dryers? Get them for less during this limited-time sale.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A red and black Chi hair curler on a green background
Beauty Brands

Our hair is versatile and can do incredible things with the right tools. If you want voluminous, wavy or straight hair, Chi is one of the most accessible and popular hair tool brands and today, with this sale at Beauty Brands, you can get Chi hair care tools with prices starting at $60.

This Chi ceramic hairstyling iron is $88 (save $22). This iron has 1-inch plates with flash-quick heating up to 420 degrees. You can straighten and curl your hair using it and it also works on thick and natural hair too. For $104 (save $26), this Chi Pro ceramic black dryer features diffuser and nozzle attachments, high and low-speed settings with a cool shot button. Plus, it's designed to dry hair faster up to 40%, so you can get salon quality at a discount. 

If you're trying to achieve a quality blowout, a Chi four-in-one volumizer blowout brush for $88 (save $22) is a great deal if you want to ditch a traditional blow dryer and round brush combo for this all-in-one product. Then there are curling irons: This Chi Lava curling iron, originally $75, is now $60 and has five heat settings, with a maximum temperature of 450 degrees and an auto shut-off. 

And if you're into Barbie, Chi has a Chi X Barbie travel kit for $90 that features a travel backpack, hairstyling iron and a travel dryer.

For more Chi hair care tools, head over to Beauty Brands for more discounted deals.

Read more: Best Hair Dryer for 2022

